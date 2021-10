Screenshot taken of East Bridgewater Community Access Media girls’ soccer broadcast from September 29, 2021. Kevin Ginnetty is no stranger to playing varsity soccer. Although he is a junior at Carver Middle High School, he is in his fourth season as a varsity soccer player. He was on varsity on the boys’ team when he was in eighth grade and he was one of their better players last year. The Carver boys went 8-3-1 last year and won a South Shore League title in a coronavirus-shortened season. Ginnetty was a South Shore League all-star, one of five players on the team last year to earn the honor.

CARVER, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO