Michigan agencies seek strategies to address child welfare worker shortage

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Foster Care Social Worker in Child Welfare. This position will work with foster children and provide services to families where needs have been identified. Requires limited availability after hours as needed. The starting salary is $42,102.07, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelo's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until October 25, 2021. 32-33e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO