The Fielding Fellows Program, named for 18th century British novelist Henry Fielding, gives students the opportunity to work directly with an English faculty member, gaining valuable hands-on experience and close mentorship from a professor. The fellowship is designed with students’ future success in mind, bolstering their resumes with field experience before graduation. Field and research experience can help a student stand out throughout the job application process after college as well as enrich a student’s academic experience throughout enrollment.

LAKE FOREST, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO