Air Force football’s Calhoun wants turnback to become standard at AFA

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Early this season, Air Force Football Head Coach Troy Calhoun commented on the turnback players on his roster and how beneficial the time away from the Academy has been to those cadet-athletes.

Calhoun reiterated those commented in his weekly press conference this week. In 2020, several players from the 2019 bowl-winning season sat out on turnback because of COVID-19. Taking a turnback allows cadets facing hardship to take a semester away from the Air Force Academy.

The turnback gave football players a fifth season of eligibility. Calhoun said he’d like to see this become a standard option at the Air Force Academy to enhance the competitiveness of the program.

If competition and competitiveness matters,” Calhoun said. “In this day and age every single guy that plays college football has five years of eligibility. They’re allowed to play four games plus four years. If the arena is people are flying with jet engines, are you still only going to fly propellers? No, you’re going to change. That’s just what a forward-moving organization does.”

The Falcons are 6-1 and off to their best start since 2002. They welcome in top-25 ranked San Diego State to Falcon Stadium this Saturday. Kick-off is at 5 p.m.

