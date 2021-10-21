CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.s. Air Force Academy, CO

Air Force football’s Calhoun wants turnback to become standard at AFA

By Julia Maguire
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anEwt_0cXp0xWJ00

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Early this season, Air Force Football Head Coach Troy Calhoun commented on the turnback players on his roster and how beneficial the time away from the Academy has been to those cadet-athletes.

Calhoun reiterated those commented in his weekly press conference this week. In 2020, several players from the 2019 bowl-winning season sat out on turnback because of COVID-19. Taking a turnback allows cadets facing hardship to take a semester away from the Air Force Academy.

The turnback gave football players a fifth season of eligibility. Calhoun said he’d like to see this become a standard option at the Air Force Academy to enhance the competitiveness of the program.

If competition and competitiveness matters,” Calhoun said. “In this day and age every single guy that plays college football has five years of eligibility. They’re allowed to play four games plus four years. If the arena is people are flying with jet engines, are you still only going to fly propellers? No, you’re going to change. That’s just what a forward-moving organization does.”

The Falcons are 6-1 and off to their best start since 2002. They welcome in top-25 ranked San Diego State to Falcon Stadium this Saturday. Kick-off is at 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

CSU Pueblo senior adds English to Thunderwolves’ special teams

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — At 34 years old, CSU Pueblo senior kicker Dean Faithfull just wants to be ‘a part of the boys’ who are mostly 10 or more years younger than him. “There are moments where it’s a little bit strange,” Faithfull said. “I didn’t want to be the old man. I wanted to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Barry, Switchbacks have plenty to play for in season finale in San Antonio

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC striker Hadji Barry has one final chance to break a USL Championship scoring record this Saturday in San Antonio. Not only that, but his team can clinch a first-round home playoff game with a win in the season finale against San Antonio FC (13-8-10, 49 pts), […]
MLS
KXRM

KXRM

819
Followers
472
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy