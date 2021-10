CHUM 2021 Outreach Fundraiser and Online Auction, Oct. 29-Nov. 8. Presented by North Shore Bank, CHUM’s Annual Outreach Dinner and Auction is online this year. On any given night in Duluth, there are at least 200 people living unsheltered; in the woods, under bridges or in makeshift encampments. CHUM's Street Outreach team, led by Deb Holman, seeks out these most vulnerable of our neighbors to provide basic necessities for survival – food, water, tents, sleeping bags, warm clothing – and to connect them with local resources to stabilize their lives and find permanent housing. Go to chumduluth.org for details and to bid. Goal: $50,000.

