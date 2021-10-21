CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs Airport assistant director honored

By Dani Birzer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Airport has announced that assistant director for Business and Administration for COS Troy Stover has been selected as the recipient of the Aviation Excellence Award presented by the Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives.

“Troy brings more than 30 years of airport experience to bear, first at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, where he served in numerous roles including Acting Airport Manager, and now for the past 16 years at COS,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation.

The award recognizes airport management professionals who have put in the extra effort to ensure the promotion, operations, maintenance or development of aviation and/or the airport. Stover is being recognized for the many years of airport experience in numerous roles that has made him an invaluable source of knowledge and history for the Colorado Springs Airport.

“In every area, Troy and his teams have excelled, with a strong team ethic and dedicated service. Troy has been an unfailing fount of knowledge and history about COS and Colorado aviation,” said Phillips.

