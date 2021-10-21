CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switchbacks clinch playoff spot with Austin Bold FC loss

By Tyler Bouldin
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks will officially be a part of the 2021 USL Championship postseason after Austin Bold FC lost 3-0 to El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday night.

The Switchbacks (13-8-9, 48 pts) are also in better position to clinch a first-round home playoff game after San Antonio FC lost 4-2 to New Mexico United.

San Antonio, which has the same record as Colorado Springs, holds the tiebreaker over the Switchbacks based on head-to-head record. Whichever team finishes in second place in the Mountain Division will host the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division.

Colorado Springs has two road games remaining against Real Monarchs SLC (5-18-6, 21 pts) on Fri., Oct. 22, and San Antonio FC on Sat., Oct. 30.

