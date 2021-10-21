ETSU Holds “Buc Madness” to Tip-off Basketball Season

Johnson City, TN — With the start of the college basketball season just around the corner, the ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams held “Buc Madness,” a preseason tip-off event, Wednesday night inside Brooks Gym.

The free event was open to the general public, and fans were treated to a three-point shooting contest and a dunk show, along with various skills competitions.

In addition, there were plenty of opportunities for students to win prizes, while everyone in attendance also received 2021-22 team schedule posters.

First-year head coaches Desmond Oliver for the men and Simon Harris for women introduced their respective squads. Both thought it was a fun night for the players and fans.

“Our guys were excited. The first time out in a long time, a lot of their student body was out here. It was a really, really good evening for the guys,” Oliver said.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to see the people supporting you and these young women and being able to come out here, fellowship with them a little bit, it was fantastic,” Harris said.

