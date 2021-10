Gerard Pique says he won't outstay his welcome at Barcelona. The veteran defender insists he'd rather retire than become a regular reserve. He told El Pais: "I will retire at Barça. That is for sure. What I will not accept is to retire as a substitute. See, if it's the last three months of a season and it's my turn, well, well. But a whole year on the bench? No, I don't feel like it."

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO