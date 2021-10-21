Ask the Vet

Crew members on the movie "Rust" reportedly used the firearm involved in the death of Halyna Hutchins the morning of the fatal accident. According to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office, obtained by Fox News, armorer Hanna Gutierrez Reed handled the prop gun, leaving it among others on a cart outside the set location they were filming. Assistant director Dave Halls then retrieved the gun and handed it to actor Alec Baldwin announcing that it was a "cold gun," a term used to indicate that a prop gun is safe to handle and not loaded with live ammunition.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO