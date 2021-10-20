Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Champions League: Final Score 1-0, Barça play badly, win first group stage match

This week we look at the historic first Round of 16 group stage matches of the 2021-22 UEFA Women's Champions League. Note: Next week we will devote our column to discussing the NWSL/Paul Riley/Lisa Beard/Washington Spirit/etc. player harassment (and worse) situation, which should drive some drastic changes in the league but has resulted in games being postponed, the league's Commissioner and Legal Counsel leaving, Paul Riley listing his $2 Million house on Long Island for sale, among other happenings, and I present my thoughts on what is next.

