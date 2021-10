Peacock Funeral Home is happy to announce the annual Stockings for Soldiers has started. You can stop by Peacock Funeral Home located at 209 South 4th Street from now until November 19, 2021 to pick up a stocking to fill with recommended items to be sent to soldiers overseas for the holiday season. Stockings will need to be returned no later than November 22, 2021 to allow time for the boxing and shipping of the stockings. We are also accepting addresses for soldiers stationed overseas for the holidays. You can call the office at 719-336-2234 or stop by to give us an address.

PROWERS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO