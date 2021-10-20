CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Today in history for Oct. 20

Williston Daily Herald
 9 days ago

In 1944, U.S. forces landed on the island of Leyte, beginning a monthslong campaign to free the...

www.willistonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz delays dozens of President Joe Biden's ambassador nominations, stoking feud over national security

WASHINGTON — By this point in the Trump administration, Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former U.S. senator from Texas, had been settled into her new Brussels-based post as NATO ambassador for several months. But Julianne Smith, nominated to succeed her by President Joe Biden in June, is still waiting in the wings for Senate confirmation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
The Associated Press

Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists. The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Japanese#Libyan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

UN envoy blames to Syria for failure of constitution talks

The U.N. special envoy for Syria said Wednesday the Syrian government’s refusal to negotiate on revisions to the country’s constitution is a key reason for the failure of talks last week that left the road map to peace in the conflict-torn country in question..Geir Pedersen expressed his disappointment to the U.N. Security Council, saying the parties also failed to agree to meet again before the end of the year. But he said he will continue to engage with all “to address the challenges that have arisen,” saying it is urgent to produce results. Pedersen said the government delegation presented...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

China opposes any contact between US, Taiwan

Beijing [China], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): China opposes any military and official contacts between the United States and Taiwan, as well as Washington's interference in Taiwan's affairs, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Thursday. The head of the Taiwan administration, Tsai Ing-wen, confirmed to CNN in a fresh interview...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Erdogan urges Armenia to mend ties with Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Armenia should mend ties with arch foe Azerbaijan if it wants better relations with Ankara. On a visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Erdogan set out conditions if Yerevan wanted better ties with Ankara.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran agrees to restart nuclear talks as pressure grows

Iran said Wednesday it will resume talks with world powers in November on reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap in the face of mounting warnings that international patience was wearing thin. Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with President Joe Biden's administration on returning to the 2015 deal, but talks went on hiatus in June as a new hardline government took office in Tehran. On a visit to Brussels, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said he saw progress in talks with European Union mediator Enrique Mora, who also went to Tehran earlier this month. "We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," Bagheri, who serves as Tehran's chief negotiator, wrote on Twitter.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy