What will the Giants do with their arbitration-eligible players?

The 2021 San Francisco Giants have made a mockery of the word magic. They somehow shave the first two letters off of “abnormal” like it’s a part-time job. Whether it’s an unlikely hero, a dazzling defensive effort, or a life-saving wind surge, the Giants figure it out. The Giants built a laundry list of ways to win during the regular season, 107 to be exact. On Monday night at Chavez Ravine, the Giants, once again, defied national expectations of their luck running out by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS, 1-0. The game (and perhaps series) was up for grabs. As it unfolded, neither side budged. Doubt crept into both fanbases as the night wore on. But even when signs pointed towards a letdown, the Giants did not disappoint. They haven’t all season, why should the playoffs be any different?

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO