There’s no better place to get a platter of fried fish than in Florida. We have some of the freshest seafood coming into our ports daily, so it’s only right that we honor it by dredging it in a thick, rich batter and frying the heck out of it. While you can pretty much throw a rock and hit a place that sells delicious fried fish in Florida, we’ve come up with a list of seven of the best spots. Stretched out all across the state, get your taste buds ready for this fried fish feast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO