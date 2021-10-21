CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Communities Living-Learning Program to join UMD Honors College next fall

By Christine Zhu
dbknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Communities Living-Learning Program is joining the University of Maryland’s Honors College starting next fall. The change will mean all incoming students admitted to Global Communities will be a part of the Honors College, where they have an opportunity to earn an honors citation. The transition will not affect students...

