Global Communities Living-Learning Program to join UMD Honors College next fall

This fall, Concordia University St Paul launched its second Living Learning Community on campus, the Science and Service Integrated Learning Community. The SSILC community is a group of 22 new first-year students who live in Hyatt Village and take two classes together, BIO 120 and CSP Seminar. In addition, they have additional study sessions, service projects, and unique residential life activities planned for the group. Through combining academic experiences and residential life, LLC’s provide a holistic structure to support students through both co-curricular and curricular programs. GA Program Coordinator Hannah Gustafson identifies how “science and service integrated in one program provides the ideal combination for students who are looking to advance their career; whether graduate school or a direct path into industry, the combination allows for impactful career exploration as well as service opportunities to boost their resume.”

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO