Water Expert Andy Ball: Can the softener cause pressure loss, if so what do I look for, and what do I need to fix it?

There's always more to explore and understand. It holds true if you zoom out to the far reaches of the Universe, or if you zoom in on tiny organisms. In science, the more questions you answer, the more you discover that needs to be asked. And so, researchers have taken their high-powered microscopes to the protective 'skin' of bacteria, peering down into the depths of how this membrane is organized, revealing more detail than ever before. Gram-negative bacteria like Escherichia coli have outer membranes to hold their innards in place, and protect them from the hustle and bustle of bacterial life. These membranes...

SCIENCE ・ 6 HOURS AGO