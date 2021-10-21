Water Expert Andy Ball: Can the softener cause pressure loss, if so what do I look for, and what do I need to fix it?

Drinking filtered, cool mountain spring water is about as good as it gets. In addition to providing a satisfying drink, the advantages are many—including less weight to haul from the trailhead and a limitless supply of vital H2O along the way. The one potential pitfall, of course, is that chugging water from unknown sources is an excellent way to get sick from pathogens or other contaminants. The portable remedy: a sturdy and reliable water filter. They’re critical for streams, puddles, and virtually any water source where you just wouldn’t want to risk it. Over the years, I’ve used water filters when traveling through Colombia, Colorado, and California’s Sierra Nevada. In all of those places, they’ve kept me hydrated and healthy.
Comments / 0