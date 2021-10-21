CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Water Expert Andy Ball: Can the softener cause pressure loss, if so what do I look for, and what do I need to fix it?

advertisernewsnorth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, a softener will cause some pressure loss due to the resistance from the resin bed, but excessive pressure loss can be caused by one or a combination of the following. 1....

www.advertisernewsnorth.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

These Could Be The Most Detailed Close-Up Images of Living Bacteria Taken to Date

There's always more to explore and understand. It holds true if you zoom out to the far reaches of the Universe, or if you zoom in on tiny organisms. In science, the more questions you answer, the more you discover that needs to be asked.   And so, researchers have taken their high-powered microscopes to the protective 'skin' of bacteria, peering down into the depths of how this membrane is organized, revealing more detail than ever before.   Gram-negative bacteria like Escherichia coli have outer membranes to hold their innards in place, and protect them from the hustle and bustle of bacterial life. These membranes...
SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Air Purifiers Could Help Rid Your House of Mold

Having mold in your house is more common than you think. Sometimes, mold infestations are visible. Other times, they’re not, but your body still detects the mold. Exposure to mold can cause symptoms like a stuffy nose, wheezing, and red or itchy eyes, or skin. If you suffer from allergies or asthma, your reactions to mold can be much more severe. Luckily, you can control your mold exposure. According to the CDC, you can control mold growth in your own home by controlling your home’s humidity levels. One way to do this is by using a mold-specific air purifier. Air purifiers help...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
purewow.com

We Ask a Pedicurist: Why Are My Feet So Dry (And What Can I Do About It?)

You know your feet are especially dry when you can hear them scratching against your bed sheets at night. Alas, if you’re a sandal wearing human who often forgets to moisturize below the neck (that’s most of us, right?), dry feet are fairly common. And there are any number of reasons behind the dryness.
SKIN CARE
Thrive Global

Burn-out as an assistant doctor: what can I do?

Have you ever woken up exhausted in the morning, dragged yourself to the clinic and hoped that the working day would soon be over? Do you even describe this as your permanent state? Then your alarm bells should start ringing; because there is a high probability that a burnout is looming.
HEALTH
Mens Journal

Grayl’s GeoPress Purifier Lets You Drink Water (Nearly) Anywhere

Drinking filtered, cool mountain spring water is about as good as it gets. In addition to providing a satisfying drink, the advantages are many—including less weight to haul from the trailhead and a limitless supply of vital H2O along the way. The one potential pitfall, of course, is that chugging water from unknown sources is an excellent way to get sick from pathogens or other contaminants. The portable remedy: a sturdy and reliable water filter. They’re critical for streams, puddles, and virtually any water source where you just wouldn’t want to risk it. Over the years, I’ve used water filters when traveling through Colombia, Colorado, and California’s Sierra Nevada. In all of those places, they’ve kept me hydrated and healthy.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supplies#Common Cause#Algae#In The Water
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy