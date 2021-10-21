CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Torchy's Tacos comes to Colorado Springs

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cos5X_0cXoxXm200

On Wednesday, "Torchy's Tacos" opened the doors to their newest location in Colorado Springs.

This is the first "Torchy's Tacos" to come to southern Colorado, "Torchy's Tacos" has eight other locations in Colorado in places like Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The new location is right off of Interquest Parkway and is located near other new fast-food chains that have come to southern Colorado, such as Whataburger and In-n-Out.

Right now, "Torchy's Tacos" has dozens of locations across nine states. Other than serving a variety of tacos, the restaurant also serves burrito bowls and even margaritas.
_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Restaurants
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Weather#Food Drink#Whataburger#In N Out#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy