Robert Downey Jr. he is certainly a leading figure in the cinema scene. The actor is a world star, who has achieved global success thanks to roles such as Tony Stark / Iron Man and the brilliant Sherlock Holmes. Downey Jr. seems to have remained particularly fond of this character, so much so that he wanted to create a “Sherlock Holmes Verse“. The idea is to create a universe dedicated to the detective of Arthur Conan Doyle for the platform HBO Max. The idea is very interesting and would involve other great actors who have taken on the role of the character.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO