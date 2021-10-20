CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Multiple Sixers praise Furkan Korkmaz for big 4th quarter vs. Pelicans

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sboPy_0cXowM3o00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers were locked in a tight battle with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night to begin their season and they needed a bit of a spark. They found that spark in the form of Furkan Korkmaz.

The fifth-year guard out of Turkey had himself a big performance in the fourth quarter as he had 18 in the final 12 minutes while knocking down all four of his triples in a 117-97 win over the Pelicans. It was an effort that the Sixers desperately needed in order to come out with a win on the road to open the season.

“He was lights out,” said Tobias Harris. “We had a couple of turnovers there in that little stretch. In that timeout, we just said ‘Hey, let’s protect the basketball, get some easy ones, take care’. We came out, got the steal, a transition layup, and from there, I guess that layup was just him getting hot. He started rolling off 3s which expanded the lead for us. Guys like that, fourth quarter, just opened the game for us. That was big time for him.”

Korkmaz finished with 22 points to tie Joel Embiid for the team lead in this one and the Sixers needed all of his efforts in this one. The Pelicans cut the lead to 81-75 before Korkmaz began his rampage.

“He was amazing,” said Embiid. “That’s what we gonna need all season, especially from the bench guys. It’s always good when the starters have limited minutes, but like I said, the last few days my message has been, as you see we move the ball, we love moving the ball, we have fun with each other. That’s gonna go a long way.”

From his watchful eye on the bench, Korkmaz felt like the Sixers were missing something. He felt like the team needed something to move forward and that is what sparked his big final stanza.

“When I was watching the game from the bench, I think we needed a push to support the first unit because the game was sort of in between,” Korkmaz explained. “I think we needed a little bit more pace to take the lead. Overall, I think the second unit, we did a good job especially when the first unit plays good or bad, we need to give a push and support them.”

Pretty soon, Korkmaz’s big game allowed the Sixers to expand their lead to double digits and they were then able to salt away a solid win.

“How many 3s he hit? Four or five in the fourth?” laughed Tyrese Maxey. “Man, Furk, we’ve seen it. We’ve seen Furk do it before. He’s a professional. He’s really good at instant offense, the microwave, once he gets hot, there’s nothing you can do.”

Probably the best part about Korkmaz’s game was the fact that coach Doc Rivers did not have to put Embiid back in the game. The bench unit was able to close out a big win on the road.

“It was great, we needed it,” said Rivers. “Defensively, though, I thought both groups in the second half after the first four minutes of the third quarter, defensively, I thought that’s where the game changed. It was great having that group out there on the floor. Really, early in the year, you try to grow your bench and let them try and figure out. I thought it was fantastic that they can not only go in, but stay in, and finish the game. That pays dividends later. That was good for us.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
libertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe pace Philadelphia to second preseason win

Facing their second Atlantic Division foe of preseason, the Philadelphia 76ers moved to 2-1 as they rolled past the Brooklyn Nets 114-102 Monday evening. Despite missing six rotation players (Ben Simmons included), they led by 12 after the first quarter and 19 at halftime, and had scant trouble picking up their second consecutive preseason victory. They’ll wrap up the exhibition slate against the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Tobias Harris
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Ben Simmons suspended for Sixers’ season opener vs. Pelicans

Ben Simmons will not play in the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday due to a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. The Sixers announced the suspension on Tuesday morning:. Ben Simmons surprisingly returned from his lengthy holdout last week and has been...
NBA
chatsports.com

Sixers begin 2021-22 season against Pelicans

The start of the 2021-22 NBA season has arrived. And in typical fashion, the Sixers won’t be beginning their new campaign free of drama, either. Ben Simmons was thrown out of Tuesday’s practice by Doc Rivers and has been suspended for one game due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” Simmons was disinterested and refused to take part in some of the practice drills, he’s been fined for various absences since his surprise return to Philadelphia on October 11, and hasn’t earned any money since coming back. So, as the Sixers begin their new season on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, Simmons will be well and truly out of the picture.
NBA
USA Today

Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz help 76ers beat Pelicans 117-97

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joel Embiid and those members of the Philadelphia 76ers who made the trip to New Orleans for their regular-season opener looked unfazed by the absence of Ben Simmons and unaffected by the drama surrounding the disgruntled All-Star guard. Embiid had 22 points and 12 rebounds, reserve...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The New Orleans Pelicans
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Pelicans: Player Observations After Sixers' Regular Season Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers opened up the regular season on Wednesday night with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. As expected, the Sixers entered the game without their three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons in the mix. On the eve of the opener, the disgruntled star's antics...
NBA
All 76ers

Shake Milton Will Miss Sixers' Season Opener vs. Pelicans

As the Ben Simmons drama unfolded in Philadelphia, Sixers veteran guard Shake Milton had another opportunity on his hands to become the team's starting point guard once again. During the 2019-2020 season, Milton took over point guard duties as Ben Simmons dealt with a notable back injury. Milton emerged and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
libertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Furkan Korkmaz’s fourth-quarter flurry fuels Philly to blowout victory

A pair of second-half runs, one at 22-4 and another at 22-8, fueled the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-97 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans as both teams kicked off the 2021-22 regular season Wednesday evening. After entering the break knotted at 53, the Sixers outscored the Pelicans 64-44 in the final 24 minutes. They were primarily led by Furkan Korkmaz’s fourth-quarter flurry, but guys like Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey chipped in as well down the stretch. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz Help Sixers Win Opener Without Ben Simmons

3 observations after Sixers pull away to win opener without Simmons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Down an All-Star, the Sixers had business to handle Wednesday night in New Orleans. They began their 2021-22 season with a 117-97 win over the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center, pulling away in...
NBA
tucsonpost.com

No Ben Simmons, no Zion Williamson as Sixers and Pelicans meet

The New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers both will be without a marquee player when they open their seasons Wednesday night in New Orleans. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely as he works his way back from offseason foot surgery. Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday suspended guard Ben...
NBA
crossingbroad.com

Popping the Kork – Observations from Sixers 117, Pelicans 97

Nice to watch an actual basketball game without having to think about some Ben Simmons bullshit, right?. The Sixers pulled away from the feisty Pelicans on Wednesday night, running out to a 20-point victory in the season opener. I’ll borrow a phrase from Rich Hofmann here and say that we “Popped the Kork,” meaning that Furkan Korkmaz was green lighted to shoot early and shoot often. The Turkish Michael Jordan? He looked like prime Reggie Miller out there while knocking down four three pointers in the fourth quarter. Turns out his crazy hype video was not flamboyant at all; it was simply a grounded statement of fact. A preview of what to expect.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Furkan Korkmaz’s contract will continue to age well

Most were unsure if Furkan Korkmaz would even be a Sixer going forward just a few months ago. It wasn’t that the Sixers didn’t want him back, it was more so the very real possibility that another team would offer a deal he couldn’t turn down. The modern NBA values shooting more than anything, and Korkmaz is one of the most underrated shooters in the entire league.
NBA
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) will face the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) on Saturday night at Target Center. Minnesota cruised to a 124-106 victory over the Houston Rockets during Wednesday’s season opener, starting the team’s season on a high note. Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 30 points on an efficient 11-of-15 from the field and added a game-high 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Anthony Edwards contributed 29 points and six boards, while D’Angelo Russell posted 22 in the scoring column along with seven assists.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy