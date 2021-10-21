CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parishville, NY

Parishville honoring O’Neils with Saturday park dedication

By BOB BECKSTEAD bbeckstead@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qozGh_0cXowFsj00

PARISHVILLE — A gazebo and surrounding land owned by the town of Parishville will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday in honor of two well-known and respected members of the community, the late John G.A. O’Neil and his wife, the late Chloe Ann O’Neil.

Mr. O’Neil, who died in a Dec. 10, 1992 car accident, was a member of the New York State Assembly from 1981 until his death. He was reelected, but died before the next Legislature convened.

Before entering politics, Mr. O’Neil had been a professor at the Agricultural and Technical College at Canton, now SUNY Canton, and was active at several other colleges in the area. He was also involved in labor issues for more than 20 years.

Mrs. O’Neil died on Nov. 15, 2018, in a car accident. She had been elected to the Assembly to fill the vacancy left by Mr. O’Neil’s death and served in her husband’s former seat from 1993 to 1998.

She also taught for decades in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District, volunteered at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, served on the SUNY Canton College Council and College Foundation Board, and was an active community member and civic leader across the north country.

“I was just in high school when it happened. It was a major tragedy for the town of Parishville,” said Parishville Town Councilman Tom Demo, who is spearheading the planning for Saturday’s ceremony. “They really deserve (the ceremony). We want to keep their life story together.”

He said the town had bought property, including a home from a family estate that they tore down. The property includes a flagpole, 9/11 memorial, gazebo, walkway and memorial pavers. Shrubbery will be going in next year, along with three benches for a walkway on the water.

“So there’s a lot of work going on besides what we see now,” Mr. Demo said. “We’re going to beautify that area.”

But, he said, the town wanted to come up with a plan to best use it.

“We were all sitting at one of our meetings and we said, ‘Now what do we do with this?’ Some people said ‘Let’s dedicate it,’” Mr. Demo said.

That’s when the idea to dedicate it to Mr. and Mrs. O’Neil came up, and they got permission from Beth Ann (O’Neil) Rice and John A. Stephen O’Neil, the O’Neils’ children.

“I first heard about (the memorial) from an article that was written after my mother’s death. The town supervisor, Rod Votra, was being interviewed and said the community would be doing a special memorial in the future,” Ms. Rice said. “At a later time, Tom Demo, who is spearheading the project, reached out to me to begin discussing and planning O’Neil Memorial Park, including my input from the very beginning of stages.”

Mr. Demo said they started with the planning process in 2020, but then COVID-19 hit.

“It kind of got pushed back a little bit, which was OK,” he said.

Among those who will be at Saturday’s ceremony are members of the O’Neil family. It will be a time of reflection for Ms. Rice.

“I think I feel their presence and know that they are appreciative and humbled that the town of Parishville has honored their memory in such a grandiose way, as is our family,” she said. “It truly takes a village to have something like this come together. The stories of all the lives they touched and the good they accomplished will be forever remembered.”

“In saying that, I know they would also be thinking they no more deserved this honor than anyone else,” Ms. Rice added. “They were humble people and never expected any accolades for what came naturally to them, which was to teach, serve, help those in need and keep the north country strong and its voice heard. We will be hoping many will come to this scenic park to make their own memories and reflect overlooking the water they loved so much.”

She looks back lovingly on the impact her parents made on her life.

“My parents were old school and I loved that about them (most of the time). They taught me so many lessons on being a good person; seeing everyone as an equal, respect, working hard, but appreciating the small things in life; making mistakes, but doing better and learning from them; and faith should be instilled. You need to believe there is something more out there to get you through the hard times, because they will happen,” she said. “I guess what I’m saying is they set me up to be successful in life and taught me all the tools to do that. In turn, I have tried to pass them on to my children through them.”

Ms. Rice said her parents were there for the good and the bad.

“My dad was my hero and my mom my rock, and my children’s hero. She hand made their Halloween costumes, favorite food dishes, and went to countless events and sporting events. They will tell you she was their ‘Tell it like it is Mom O.’ And Daddy O got to spend just short of a year with my oldest daughter, but brought so much joy to him. I am grateful that part of his life was fulfilled before he passed,” Ms. Rice said. “We have our memories to get us through and try to live by the lessons and examples they have left behind, but (they) have left enormous shoes to fill.”

Comments / 1

Related
newjerseyhills.com

'Rich Zoschak Park' dedicated in Roxbury

ROXBURY TWP. - In his many years of service to the community, the late Councilman Richard Zoschak seems to have done it all. Saturday morning, the former Shore Hills Park, located on Vail Road, was renamed in honor of Zoschak, who died from complications from childhood polio in March. He had served on the Township Council, representing Ward One for 18 years. He was 75 when he passed away unexpectedly.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ricentral.com

A NARROW FOCUS: Local residents honored for dedication to river

NARRAGANSETT – Four local residents who volunteer to protect and preserve Narrow River and its watershed were honored for their work recently at the Narrow River Preservation Association’s (NRPA) Annual Meeting. Sally Sutherland, Rosemary and David Smith and Barry Devine all received recognition from the nonprofit organization at the virtual event, distinction bestowed upon those who go above and beyond to assist NRPA’s effort to protect the water body.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parishville, NY
Cape May County Herald

Crest Dedicates Park to 9/11 Victim

WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest Commission, during its Oct. 20 meeting, approved a resolution dedicating a park in the borough to Andrew Alameno. Alameno tragically lost his life, along with so many others, on 9/11. With the Alameno family’s “firm roots” in Wildwood Crest, with many still calling the borough “home,” according to the resolution, the commission decided to rename a park in Alameno and his family’s honor.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
Watertown Daily Times

Chamber anniversary is worth celebrating

The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce has turned 100. To be honest, it’s actually older than that, but, like all things interrupted by COVID-19, it was celebrated a little later than usual. But what a celebration it was. Bonnie Hertel and her team at the chamber office, to say nothing...
WATERTOWN, WI
Atlantic City Press

Absecon Fire Department to dedicate new firehouse Saturday

ABSECON — The city Fire Department will hold a firehouse dedication, parade and firetruck housing ceremony Saturday. The parade will begin at noon at the Field of Dreams Park at 1000 Morton Ave., proceed to Highland Boulevard and end at the new firehouse at 544 New Jersey Ave. The parade...
ABSECON, NJ
Post-Star

Newell Way dedicated in honor of Glens Falls' late attorney

GLENS FALLS — Ronald Newell loved Crandall Park. He would often pick up sticks and other debris scattered about during his strolls through the sprawling green space, which typically began at a small walkway along Horicon Avenue that led directly into the park not far from his house. “He took...
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Canton Potsdam Hospital#Parishville Town
Telegraph

Road to be dedicated honoring Eldon Williams' life

GODFREY — Village and state officials will be holding a ceremony along the stretch of Godfrey Road in front of the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club to be dedicated in honor of the late Eldon “Twirp” Williams. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, on Godfrey Road...
GODFREY, IL
13 WHAM

Causewave honors dedicated volunteers

Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration for those who give back to their community. Causewave community partners celebrated their volunteers at the public market Wednesday. They received awards for dedicating their time to improving our community. Wednesday night's celebration included the festive flare of fall and food trucks.
ROCHESTER, NY
vermontjournal.com

Brown Fuller Memorial Park dedicated to fallen firefighters

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Brown Fuller Memorial Park, a newly renovated park on the Square in Bellows Falls, was recently completed and dedicated to honor the lives of Terry Brown and Dana Fuller, who tragically lost their lives fighting a fire at the Star Hotel in December of 1981.
LIFESTYLE
Monroe Evening News

Estral Beach Veterans Memorial re-dedication Saturday

The lakeside Village of Estral Beach will host a re-dedication ceremony Saturday for its newly restored Veterans Memorial. At 11 a.m. at the Estral Beach Veterans Memorial Park, the ceremony will be a community-wide event that will include music provided by the Jefferson High School and Middle School bands. Several...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wwnytv.com

Newton Munson, 77, Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Longtime resident of Williamsburg, VA, Newton Munson, ended his 8-year battle with MDS when he met Jesus face to face Oct. 13, 2021. Newt, 77, was pre-deceased by his parents, Horace and Margaret Munson. When in good health, Newt was quick to serve others, honoring the motto of his Alma Mater, Clarkson University, “A workman that needeth not be ashamed.” He enjoyed Bible studies, small groups, lunch with friends, service projects, and travel. Besides his MSME degree from Clarkson, Newt earned his EMBA from RIT. He spent his career in academic computing, culminating in his role as Chief Technology Officer at William and Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science.
PARISHVILLE, NY
huntingdondailynews.com

New park dedicated

Downtown Huntingdon’s Oktoberfest celebration commenced Saturday morning with the dedication of the borough’s newest outdoor dining and entertainment venue and continued until well after dark with food, beverages and live music. Visitors and vendors alike were unfazed by the temperamental autumn weather as umbrellas popped up along the festival’s two-block...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
inkfreenews.com

Color Run, Celebration Saturday To Honor Payton Slaymaker

WINONA LAKE — Payton Slaymaker’s legacy will live on at a special event Saturday, Oct. 16. To mark what would have been the day before her 11th birthday, her family has helped organize the Fear is a Liar Pay’s 5K color run and walk, starting at 10 a.m. at Winona Lake Limitless Park (WLLP).
WINONA LAKE, IN
thelcn.com

Pavilion resident and Randolph native is posthumously honored with bridge dedication in Cattaraugus County

RANDOLPH — A former Pavilion resident, David Lockwood, is forever memorialized with the dedication of a bridge, in his native Randolph, Cattaraugus County. Lockwood, posthumously honored Saturday with the dedication of the “Sergeant David Lockwood Memorial Bridge.”. Lockwood graduated from Randolph High School and was attending college and working as...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Pioneering coach honored with SUNY endowment and office dedication

Fundraising continues through Oct. 31 to make the effort a reality. PLATTSBURGH | A name synonymous with women’s athletics at SUNY Plattsburgh is being honored on campus with the naming of a coach’s office and an endowment. The Plattsburgh College Foundation has spearheaded the effort to raise $25,000 needed to...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
News-Topic

Park in honor of Zahra Baker expands

HICKORY — The Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground at Kiwanis Park in Hickory cut the ribbon on an expansion of the park Thursday and honored Invisible Disabilities week. Zahra Baker was an Australian native who grew up in the tri-county area with her adoptive parents. Baker had survived cancer, was a leg amputee, and had a hearing impairment, according to her memorial. In 2010, it was discovered that the girl’s step-mother, Elisa Baker, had killed and dismembered the child in their home.
HICKORY, NC
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
193
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy