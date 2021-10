The Town is wrapping up work on the Mill River Recreation Area Basketball Courts. The Contractor has placed the final course of asphalt on the courts. The DPW has begun installing the hoops and marking the courts out with temporary paint. The courts should be available for use next weekend, October 23, 2021 weather permitting. Another notice will go out once the final work items are complete and the courts are open.

