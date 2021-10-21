Bay Area OL Nathan Elu picks Oregon State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- During North Carolina's bye week, three players decided to leave UNC and enter the NCAA transfer portal. First, it was redshirt sophomore wide receiver Khafre Brown, who entered the 2021 season with promise as a speedy deep threat but struggled with drops, and thus his snap counts decreased. Next it was former four-star defensive lineman Clyde Pinder Jr., who did not see many snaps during his sophomore campaign and was essentially buried on the depth chart. And then on Monday, junior running back Josh Henderson decided to enter the portal. Henderson carried the ball five times for 21 yards in 2021 while playing behind Ty Chandler, freshman Caleb Hood, and sophomore D.J. Jones. UNC is also bringing in two very talented freshman running backs next season in Omarion Hampton and George Pettaway.
Comments / 0