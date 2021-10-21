Bay Area OL Nathan Elu picks Oregon State

The Oregon Duck football program is going to be favored by more than three touchdowns this coming Saturday afternoon when they face visiting Colorado. Oregon is one of the nation's best college football teams this season and is currently ranked No. 7 in the country. Colorado is one of the worst football teams in the country this season and has a record of 2-5 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play. The Buffs wins have only come against FCS foe Northern Colorado and winless Pac-12 foe Arizona. Midweek, the Ducks are currently favored to beat the Buffaloes by 24 or more points, as the betting line by Caesars is set for 24 in favor of Oregon. The over/under for total points is set at 29 points.

COLORADO STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO