Forward Brunswick continues its mission to help city

Studies in Brunswick associated with different initiatives designed to improve the community have been conducted over the years, with most of them collecting dust on a bookshelf.

Forward Brunswick, an organization created two years ago to inspire community commitment and raise resources to help the city with revitalization projects, has reviewed 13 such studies.

Erin Granados, executive director of Forward Brunswick, said her organization is preparing to help the city with three initiatives as a result of their review of recommendations that are still pertinent today.

They want to help transform public spaces into an “anchor of relaxation, entertainment and recreation” to attract visitors and residents. A second initiative is to improve the aesthetics of Brunswick to encourage financial investment and community pride. The last initiative is to revitalize under-served business districts to increase economic vitality for a diverse group of stakeholders.

Granados said her organization is partnering with the city to help execute the second phase of the Mary Ross Waterfront Park improvement plan.

The organization also plans to commemorate the Liberty Shipyard’s contribution to the local economy and its role in national defense during World War II by planting 99 trees — one for every Liberty Ship built here.

The reshaping of Norwich Street will be helped through planned pop-up placemaking events and by offering expertise and experience in applying for city grants.

Ed Farley, secretary and treasurer for Forward Brunswick, said the organization is starting small with plans to build a strong base after being inactive for more than a year because of the pandemic.

He said they want to partner with the non-profits, not compete with them.

The timing is right for Forward Brunswick to get actively involved with resurrecting downtown Brunswick, he said.

“We see the growth; we see people investing in housing,” he said. “If you build a community that looks good, that’s a very inviting thing.”

Granados said the good news is the city didn’t lose much momentum in the ongoing effort to attract more businesses downtown to accommodate the new residents moving into lofts, condos and apartments on the second floors of old commercial buildings.

“We’re not here to create momentum,” she said. “It’s already here. It’s not just talking. It’s already happening.”