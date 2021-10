Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Oct. 4 to 9). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon. Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO