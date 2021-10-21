Janssen Licenses "Flexible Antibody" Technology from F-star in New Collab

Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers. Kura Oncology – Teresa Bair was named chief legal officer of San Diego-based Kura Oncology. Bair joins Kura with more than 25 years of combined in-house and law firm experience, most recently as General Counsel at Athenex. Prior to Athenex, she was a partner at Harris Beach PLLC. Bair serves on the Boards of Directors of BirchBioMed Inc., the University at Buffalo Law Alumni Association and the Western New York Women’s Foundation. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of the University at Buffalo Foundation as well as the Advisory Boards of Varia Ventures and the Buffalo Institute for Genomics & Data Analytics.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO