Band on the run

By Trevor King SPORTS EDITOR
WVNews
 5 days ago

One of my favorite things to attend every year is the Autumn Glory Tournament of Bands. I’m always amazed at the variety of styles on display from the different bands. Between the seven bands (counting hosts Southern) in the competition this year, there was a vast array of music bound to...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

kogt.com

Bands Take Stage Saturday

The Region 10 Marching Contest is Saturday at PNG. The performance times are listed below. The Lamar Marching Band will perform following PNG. Good luck to all of our local bands!
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Big Band Holdout

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. The big bands were dead…oh sure, some guys kept on touring playing the hits of Glenn Miller, Count Basie & Duke Ellington. Buddy Rich was still out there and Stan Kenton too. But the pickings were getting pretty slim as the 70’s dawned. And there was Canadian trumpeter Maynard Ferguson who morphed his big band into a jazz-pop-fusion powerhouse that released and toured through the 70’s and 80’s. I saw them play the Wausau East Auditorium around this time and went out to pick up this LP.
WAUSAU, WI
The Post and Courier

Musical Band Names

Do you remember when the Beatles first appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show? Of course you don’t. You are much to young for that. If you do remember that, welcome to geezer Ville. I bet you know that Beatles was just a misspelling of beetles because it looked cooler. My...
MUSIC
myveronanj.com

Band Wins West Orange

On Saturday, October 9, the Verona Marching Maroon and White competed at the 2021 West Orange Marching Band Invitational competition. The band took first place in Group AAA against four other bands with a score of 86.3. The marching band also took home the trophies for best visual, best overall effect and the best overall performance in the Group AAA/AAAA competition.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Advocate

Big Band Experience was ‘amazing!’

Although I was pretty sure that I would enjoy Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience when the group performed for junior high students as part of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education program, I was at the same time a little uneasy about how that big band sound would be received by a younger demographic that listens to music totally different from the brassy swinging vibe developed decades ago. Well, I discovered almost immediately after the concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall was introduced by DCCA Artistic Director David Warner that my concern was totally unwarranted.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 59

Lyrical Lightning: Boy Bands

INDIANAPOLIS – Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt are back for another round of our favorite game! Today’s Lyrical Lightning is all about boy bands. How many did you guess?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
conchovalleyhomepage.com

SAISD Band Member of the Week

It’s time to announce this week’s SAISD Band Member of the Week. This week’s winner is Central High School Senior Trombonist Michael Estrada. “Michael is a great member of the Mighty Bobcat marching band. Michael does a great job leading the trombone section and is an outstanding musician, he’s also playing a feature solo in this year’s marching show,” Central High School Mighty Bobcat Band Director Jason Jones said. “Michael also plays guitar in the jazz band and has great interest and skill in musical composition.”
SAN ANGELO, TX
WTAP

Band of the Week: Frontier HS marching band

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Growing up can be a confusing time, but the Frontier high school marching band is finding a way to play through it. Its half time show is all about the “metamorphosis” of growing up. “We’re all teenagers growing up, going through different stages in life....
HIGH SCHOOL
algonaradio.com

Local Band to be Honored this Weekend

–A Kossuth County band is scheduled to be inducted into the Western Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony this weekend in Remsen. The Expressions, formerly known as the Family Expressions, will be inducted along with three other acts Saturday at the Avalon Ballroom. The original members of the band included Bob Potratz, Mike Berkland and Jeff Berkland.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
mustangnews.net

Meet the student band: The Butternotes

The Butternotes’ members — Mady Frei, Ethan Schlocker, Jacob Cherdak, Luke Gerard and Liam Reese — met as members of the Cal Poly Jazz Department’s jazz band, but each brings their own personal music tastes to their band. The Butternotes’ setlist spans a diverse range of genres, from 70’s hard rock and jazz to Maroon 5 and Mac DeMarco indie rock.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Pleasanton Express

Local bands shine at contest

Band students from across Atascosa County showcased their talent at the UIL Region XI Marching Contest held Saturday, Oct. 16. The competition took place at Hondo ISD’s Barry Field. This year’s judges were Cory Ash, Richard Herrera and Robert Rubio. The Jourdanton Indian Band and Charlotte Trojan Band each received...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Rappahannock Record

Supporting the Lancaster band

The Lancaster Band Boosters sponsored Band Day on Saturday, which featured a mini-concert at Lancaster Middle School in Kilmarnock. The Lancaster High School Red Devils Band performs above while the LMS Band rests in the shade. Earlier in the day, band members were stationed at storefronts throughout the county collecting donations for the band program. Photo by Justin Parks.
LANCASTER, VA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
forthoodsentinel.com

Austin band covers the ‘classics’

AUSTIN — As far as concerts go, I haven’t actually experienced one for a long time, more than two years exactly. On that day, my girlfriend (Navina Bhatkar) still lived in Colorado, I found myself entering my most despised entertainment venue in Austin to watch one of my favorite bands, Blink 182. I also walked out with three shirts, including one for the girlfriend because she liked the band as much as I do.
AUSTIN, TX
Eureka Times-Standard

Band reflects on ‘These Fast Times’

Quebec City, Canada’s Our Darkest Days has announced a new album, “Snakes & Ladders,” and the group is debuting a new single titled “These Fast Times,” featuring Steve Rawles of the band Belvedere. The album will be released digitally and on CD on Nov. 19 via Thousand Islands Records and...
MUSIC
relix

Waker: A Full Picture of a Band

Nashville-based band Waker’s debut record, Fresh Out, dropped in early May of 2021, but the LP’s roots actually stretch back quite a bit further. “We just started writing songs around 2017 and that kind of morphed into making this album,” explains frontman Chase Bader. The six-piece band made “basically a whole record,” he recalls, before scrapping most of it. Bader notes that, as they were finishing up the album, they wrote some newer material that they felt was superior, including Fresh Out standout “Already on the Ground.” “We had written that song but it wasn’t gonna be on the record, and we were like, ‘This song is better than most of the stuff on there, what do we do?’” Bader says. “We decided to pivot and just completely start fresh with Lincoln, and it turned out to be the best thing that we could’ve done.”
ROCK MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Randall Bramblett Band

The Athens-based Bramblett is no stranger to Eddie’s, but it’s always a treat when he returns, especially with a full band featuring local guitarist Nick Johnson (see Blues & Beyond feature). He’s touring behind 2020’s <i>Pine Needle Fire</i>, one of his finest in an ever-thickening catalog of soulful, moving, indie and very Southern singer-songwriter fare.
ATHENS, GA
Cosmos

Forget indie bands, meet the indri bands

Rhythm is a rare trait in mammals, but it turns out that it’s not unique to humans. An international team of researchers has spent 12 years studying Madagascar’s critically endangered Indri indri lemur – one of the world’s few ‘singing’ primates – trying to determine if these songsters also have a sense of rhythm.
MUSIC
myveronanj.com

The New Beat Of Marching Band

For the Verona community, the marching band show is a time honored tradition, as the Verona Marching Maroon and White takes the field during the half time break at football games and during the Verona Festival of Bands. Now, however, the classic marching band show is getting a revamp — and Verona has been at the center of this change.
VERONA, NJ
Volante

Marching band: A sport to play for

College students and their families see marching bands performing at football games, parades and so on. It requires a lot of coordination and strength to play music while also making sure you’re in step and look good. Some bands compete and some don’t, but athletic college marching bands, in general, should be held in the same regard as other athletic teams are.
TENNIS

