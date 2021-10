Good Monday evening, everyone. While we were thankful that the last cold front didn’t deliver very much in the way of severe weather on Sunday, it certainly brought us back into fall with cooler temperatures that worked in today. Comparing temperatures Sunday morning around 70°and highs in the upper 70s, we dropped back into the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning. Even with partly to mostly sunny skies, the northerly breeze behind the front only let us warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s for this Monday afternoon.

