#10 Washington at Oregon State • 12:00 pm (Changed from 1:00 pm previously listed on schedule) SEATTLE -- The 10th-ranked Huskies put their four-match winning streak on the line this Thursday night against the 13th-ranked Ducks, as Washington (11-3, 4-2 Pac-12) goes out on the road for a second-straight week. After the mid-week visit to Eugene, the Huskies will have two days off before taking on Oregon State at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Thursday's showdown with the Ducks is set for 7 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks national channel, and Sunday will be on Pac-12 Networks Oregon, with first serve at 12 noon.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO