FROSTBURG — Meredith Munday’s goal with 6:58 remaining in the game lifted Mountain Ridge over Smithsburg 1-0 Thursday evening at Miner Stadium. Munday’s goal came as she followed a shot from Isabella Robinson. Sydney Snyder won a ball in the Loepards’ third of the field, weaving her way through several defenders and into the box before laying a pass to Robinson who took a shot from the top right side of the box. Smithsburg goalie Michaela Gross knocked the shot away, Munday put the rebound back from in front of the goal.

SMITHSBURG, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO