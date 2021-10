ODESSA — Area high school marching bands will soon meet in Odessa for the 17th Annual Odessa Marching Band Invitational. Current students and families, along with Odessa High School alumni, will meet this weekend, blankets and lawn chairs in tow, to share in the tradition of the street parade. Spectators will also enjoy the amenities of the new stadium while watching friends and family in formation during field performances. Christina Dawson, Odessa Band Booster President, tells more about what to expect this year.

ODESSA, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO