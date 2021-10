LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Lehigh field hockey team opened the scoring just 6:59 in, but Bucknell responded with six unanswered goals to beat the Mountain Hawks, 6-1 on a rainy Saturday in Lewisburg. Junior Sydney White rocketed a shot into the back of the cage off a penalty corner, but the lead was short-lived. The Bison scored once in the first, twice in the second, once in the third and twice in the fourth for the victory. The Mountain Hawks had plenty of offensive pressure throughout, getting outshot by just one for the game. Lehigh falls to 9-5 on the season, 3-2 in Patriot League play.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO