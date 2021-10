If you ever find yourself able to score a reservation at one of Gordon Ramsay's five restaurants in Las Vegas, you're in for a good time. According to OpenTable, diners in particular love Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen spot at Caesar's Palace, and often post glowing reviews like, "Food was AMAZING! Beef Wellington is a MUST!" or, "Expensive but the best money I have ever spent, the food was incredible." If you live outside of Nevada, however, planning a Las Vegas trip can prove more difficult, not to mention expensive — but, thankfully, Ramsay has now come up with a way to get you out to the desert to dine at his restaurant on the house.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO