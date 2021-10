CHICAGO (CBS) — A 41-year-old man is charged for attacking a woman on a CTA train in the Loop Wednesday morning. Police said on Oct. 13, at 10:38 a.m., William Harris was identified as the offender who battered an 18-year-old woman who was riding a CTA train in the 0-100 block of N. Dearborn. The offender was taken into custody at the scene and charged with aggravated battery. No additional information is available at this time.

