The Boring Company Vegas Loop gets approval from Commissioners

By Maria Merano
teslarati.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clark County Nevada Commissioners Board recently approved The Boring Company’s (TBC) Vegas Loop franchise agreement, marking another milestone in the project. The Board granted TBC a franchise agreement on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. As per the agreement, the tunneling company has permission to install and operate a Monorail part of...

Fox5 KVVU

Boring Company's Vegas Loop may run under some private property

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While most of the Boring Company's Vegas Loop is planned for tunnel lines running either under county-owned property or casinos who may benefit from them, they may also run under private residential and commercial property. Sherman Habibian and his family own the Emerald City commercial complex,...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Los Angeles Business Journal

Musk’s Boring Co. Gets Initial OK to Expand Las Vegas Tunnel Transit System

Elon Musk’s Boring Co. has received approval from Nevada’s Clark County for a 50-year franchise agreement to build, operate and maintain a 15-mile, dual-tunnel transit system through downtown Las Vegas, according to Oct. 20 Twitter announcements from both Clark County and the company. The planned tunnel transit system expands upon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

The Boring Company earns deal to tunnel under more of Las Vegas

Today, the Boring Company will take you on a ride underneath the Las Vegas convention center. Tomorrow, a Tesla may take you up and down the Las Vegas strip. Clark County confirmed on Twitter it reached an agreement with Elon Musk's Boring Company to create a network of tunnels below the strip to operate a "transportation system." That "system" today is a series of human-driven Teslas, but the plan is to one day deploy autonomous shuttles in these tunnels. The Verge first reported the news on Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

LVCVA president: Work on underground Vegas Loop could begin within year

Work on the highly-anticipated Vegas Loop underground transportation system likely will begin within a year now that Clark County has approved the Boring Co.’s plans. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill noted the year goal but said there are still numerous steps to be taken before Prufrock, Boring’s latest excavating machine, heads underground to start digging the main tunnel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Verge

Elon Musk’s Boring Company gets green light for Las Vegas tunnel system

Elon Musk’s Boring Company just won approval from local officials to move forward with building a network of vehicle tunnels underneath Las Vegas. Dubbed the “Vegas Loop,” the system will allow passengers to hitch rides in Teslas to and from places like the hotel casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, the city’s new football stadium, the Las Vegas Convention Center, and McCarran International Airport.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasadvisor.com

Sands: From bad to worse; Musk subway system approved for Vegas

Wall Street analysts were frankly underwhelmed by Las Vegas Sands‘ third quarter. Now that the company is wholly reliant upon the afflicted Macao and Singapore markets that’s hardly surprising. JP Morgan analyst Joseph Greff was pretty blunt, calling Macanese cash flow “barely positive in September,” swinging from a negative August, while characterizing Marina Bay Sands as a “locals” casino these days. (Ouch!) At least Singapore shows signs of easing up on international travel. “In terms of when travel mobility between Mainland China and Macau eases, there is no visibility on when this occurs, given China’s seemingly zero COVID-19 case tolerance; our best sense is that the earliest this takes place is sometime after the Beijing Olympics in February.” It does not help that the Macanese vaccination rate is an unimpressive 50%. At least there were no signs of new regulations upon Macao’s casinos, which is some comfort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's Boring Company wins approval to build a 29-mile tunnel system underneath the Las Vegas strip, allowing up to 57,000 passengers to hitch rides in Teslas to and from casinos every hour

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has won approval to build a 29-mile tunnel system underneath the Las Vegas strip. It will allow up to 57,000 passengers to hitch rides in Teslas to and from casinos every hour, as well as to the city's airport and the Raiders football stadium. The SpaceX...
news3lv.com

Clark County to take up franchise agreement for Vegas Loop transit system

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County commissioners next week will discuss the latest step for building a tunnel transit system underneath the Las Vegas resort corridor. The Board of Commissioners' meeting agenda for Tuesday includes a discussion of a franchise agreement with The Boring Company, which would construct the transportation system.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
