The Boring Company Vegas Loop gets approval from Commissioners

Wall Street analysts were frankly underwhelmed by Las Vegas Sands‘ third quarter. Now that the company is wholly reliant upon the afflicted Macao and Singapore markets that’s hardly surprising. JP Morgan analyst Joseph Greff was pretty blunt, calling Macanese cash flow “barely positive in September,” swinging from a negative August, while characterizing Marina Bay Sands as a “locals” casino these days. (Ouch!) At least Singapore shows signs of easing up on international travel. “In terms of when travel mobility between Mainland China and Macau eases, there is no visibility on when this occurs, given China’s seemingly zero COVID-19 case tolerance; our best sense is that the earliest this takes place is sometime after the Beijing Olympics in February.” It does not help that the Macanese vaccination rate is an unimpressive 50%. At least there were no signs of new regulations upon Macao’s casinos, which is some comfort.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO