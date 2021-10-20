MRA homecoming

The Gustine Tigers battled the Three Way Braves with a winning score of 67 to 25. The Homecoming Queen Nominees were Kaylee Herod, Emma Miller and Michelle Escamilla. The Homecoming Queen is Michelle Escamilla. The homecoming court consisted of juniors Josue Buitron and Samantha Huey, sophomores Tyrese Munoz and Gloria...
Galion High School celebrated Homecoming this past weekend with a wide range of events including the crowning of royalty. Senior Zaynah Tate was crowned Homecoming Queen and Sam Albert was crowned Homecoming King during a ceremony held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, prior to the Tigers football game against Lima Central Catholic.
McFarland High School celebrated homecoming the first week of October, beginning with a Monday rally to pump up the students and players. After all the games were played and the judging was completed, the juniors were the champions of the rally. Monday was also the day of the staff vs....
CORNING – Miller High school kicked off Homecoming Friday night with a bang. The night started with the 2021 Homecoming court being chauffeured along in UTVs. The Homecoming attendants were walked across the football field and announced to the crowd. Tucker Vann, Alexis Brooks, Isaiah Shover, Mekenzie Elkins-King, Trevor Hoffman and Katie Palmer were crowned as princes and princesses. The 2021 king was Tre McCoy and the queen was Jace Agriesti.
LEXINGTON — The 2021 Lexington High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the LHS football game against York on Friday, Oct. 22. Francisco “King Kong” Acosta-Garcia, son of Bessy Garcia, was crowned Homecoming King. He is involved in band and choir and has lettered in band. Angie Diaz,...
With smiles and laughter, Warhawks surrounded Bayou Park Circle as they cheered on the performers for this year’s Homecoming Greek Unity Stroll-Off. This year’s homecoming theme was nostalgic—“The Legacy Continues.”. Homecoming took off with a memorable pep rally in the Downtown Monroe area and peaked at the football game against...
STARKVILLE — Two Madison residents were chosen by fellow Bulldogs to represent Mississippi State University on its 2021 Homecoming Court. Lana Evans, a freshman biological sciences/pre-medicine major from Madison, and Annie Sieja, a senior mechanical engineering major from Madison, are maids on the court for Smith Lyon and Hayden Tucker who will reign as MSU’s Homecoming King and Queen.
Canton Academy senior running back Marcus Goodloe said he and his teammates are making football more of a priority than any other season in the past. “We’ve made it serious compared to previous years,” Goodloe said. “All the guys love it, and they’re giving their all. They’re all fun and cool guys, and it’s like a big family to me. All of them are my brothers, and it’s my favorite part of playing for Canton Academy.”
The Tri-County Academy Lady Rebels softball team brought home the fourth state championship in program history after a five-year drought. The Lady Rebels are the 2021 MAIS Class 4A State Champions with a 10-4 win over Clinton Christian Academy on Oct. 9 at Tri-County. They are 28-8-1 on the year.
Comments / 0