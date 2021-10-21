CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health and Human Services withdraws vaccine contracts; department seeking alternative funding

By Annmarie Timmins NEW HAMPSHIRE BULLETIN
The Eagle Times
 5 days ago

The state Department of Health and Human Services has withdrawn the $27 million in federal contracts for vaccination outreach that have so riled anti-vaccine opponents, their protests shut down one Executive Council meeting and led to nine of them being arrested at the last meeting. But the department is...

The Eagle Times

Fiscal Committee accepts federal vaccine aid

The Sununu administration is continuing to look for ways to replace the $27 million dollars in COVID vaccine aid rejected last week by the Republican-controlled Executive Council. But their work got a bit easier after the Fiscal Committee voted today to take $4.7 million in federal vaccine aid. “We are...
U.S. POLITICS
The Eagle Times

Gov. Scott urges personal responsibility in preventing COVID spread

Here are the latest developments regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic:. New HampshireA judge dismissed a request to stop enforcing a mask-wearing policy at a number of school districts in New Hampshire’s Rockingham County. Parents of children in the districts alleged in a lawsuit filed in August that wearing masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

NH official withdraws request for federal vaccination funding

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) New Hampshire’s health and human services commissioner asked a legislative fiscal committee to withdraw her requests for the acceptance of $27 million in federal COVID-19 vaccination funding that was rejected by the Executive Council. Both the council and the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee needed to approve the...
CONCORD, NH
9NEWS

Adams County to withdraw from Tri-County Health Department

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County will be withdrawing from the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), the county announced Tuesday. County commissioners will bring forward a resolution at the Oct. 26 public hearing to provide notice of the decision to leave the department, according to a release. The move comes after...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Holland Sentinel

New federal funding initiative aims at expanding access to mental health services

HOLLAND — More than 30 Certified Community Behavorial Health Clinics in Michigan will become eligible to provide mental health services for residents through Medicaid, something state officials say will help bridge a gap in needed mental health treatment. In total, 33 clinics around the state will be reimbursed for the...
HOLLAND, MI
Racine County Eye

Wisconsin Department of Health Services receives funds from CDC to combat racial, geographical inequity within COVID-19 response

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced funds will be made available to promote racial and geographic equity in the COVID-19 response. DHS was awarded $27 million by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to combat inequities related to COVID-19 infection, illness, and death, including $9 million dedicated to rural communities. In a separate appropriation, an additional $13 million in funding has been set aside to continue the Vaccine Community Outreach grant program, which funds organizations across Wisconsin to increase vaccinations by serving as trusted messengers within their communities, build vaccine confidence, and reduce barriers that hinder vaccine access for marginalized or underserved populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Atlantic City Press

NJ Department of Human Services announces $700 million child care plan

The New Jersey Department of Human Services announced Wednesday a $700 million plan to help make child care more accessible for working families. The announcement was made during Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 media briefing, held via videoconference. The state will offer recruitment and retention bonuses to child care workers, and...
POLITICS
wagmtv.com

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Announces Initial Actions in Response to Casey Family Programs Recommendations To Improve Child Safety

AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services today announced actions to improve the safety of Maine children and families in response to the recommendations of Casey Family Programs, a national leader in child wellbeing. These include strengthening communications and coordination with child welfare partners, improving engagement with families...
AUGUSTA, ME
Observer-Reporter

Department of Human Services launches pandemic EBT hotline

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has launched a hotline to assist families using the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program. P-EBT is meant to help families pay for breakfasts and lunches for children who are eligible for free and reduced lunches, but their school or child care facility is closed due to COVID-19, according to a press release from DHS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Federal officials say vaccine mandate legal but protesters question the rule

The requirement at 3M was sparked by President Joe Biden's expected vax or test rule and mandates for federal contractors such as 3M. The new rule requires federally contracted employers like 3M and others to make their workers get vaccinated. Another rule, yet to be implemented, requires vaccination of employees at companies with 100 or more workers. The post Federal officials say vaccine mandate legal but protesters question the rule appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
townofchapelhill.org

Town of Chapel Hill Accepting Applications for Human Services Funding

The Town of Chapel Hill is now accepting applications for Human Services funding for FY23 (Fiscal Year 2022-2023). Human Services Funding Application Submission Deadline:. Registration will open one week prior to the event. Please register here. Q&A Sessions (Virtual):. 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 (Optional) Registration will open one week...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Eagle Times

Public invited to weigh in on plan to boost Vermont health care workforce

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The public has until Nov. 1 to comment on a plan for boosting the state’s health care workforce, one that’s received praise from health care workers as well as state regulators. The “Health Care Workforce Development Strategic Plan” was presented to the Green Mountain Care Board on...
VERMONT STATE
Chaffee County Times

CHAFFEE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

CHAFFEE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES is hiring a Foster Care/ Family Engagement Coordinator for the Child Welfare Department. This is a Foster Care Coordinator position with emphasis on spending a portion of their time as a Family Engagement Coordinator. This person will spend part of their time coordinating our family engagement model. This will include facilitation of all of our family engagement meetings and/or red team meetings, which will be part our intake model through Differential Response (DR). This worker will help implement DR and the IV-E programming. This worker will also carry a caseload of kinship and foster care provider cases. Will be responsible for the recruitment, retention, certification and re-certification of both kinship and foster care providers. Coordinate and assist with the placement of youth in kinship and foster care providers. Coordinate and assist with the placement of youth in kinship and foster care. Also may provide emergency on-call availability and response. Must be or eligible to be certified as Colorado Child Welfare Caseworker. You must have a Bachelor's degree in the field masters preferred. Safe certification also preferred but not required. Annual Salary $50,000 to $60,000 DOQ: benefits include health insurance, retirement plan, disability, paid leave and holidays. Full job description and application are available on the Chaffee County website under Employment Opportunities. Please send a cover letter, resume and 3 reference letters to monica.haskell@state.co.us EOE.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

