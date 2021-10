Today the Census Bureau reported new home sales came in as a beat of estimates at 800,000 and monthly supply of new homes broke under six months. However, the revisions were unfavorable, which should be noted since month-to-month data for new home sales can be wild and the revisions are a key trend to follow. However, the recent jump in the HMI data (builder confidence) can be attributed to a stabilization in the monthly supply data and a recent uptick in demand.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO