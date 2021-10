Muskingum Homecoming court

The Jefferson County Joint Vocational School announces its homecoming court and will crown its royalty during the Harvest Moon dance Saturday in the school commons area. Candidates who select a differently hued flower will be named king and queen during the event. Pictured are, front from left, queen candidates Sam Price of Indian Creek High School, Jessica Nelson of Harrison Central, Abigail Cronin of Toronto, Mia Gabrielli of Steubenville and Alazia Hayman of Buckeye Local. Standing, from left, are king candidates Gabe Hurdle of Edison, Hunter Strosnider of Catholic Central, Garett Rawson of Indian Creek and Charles Bowman of Steubenville. Not pictured are Micaila McMillion of Edison, Colin Lucas of Buckeye Local, Charles Ash of Harrison Central and Carl Cronin of Toronto.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO