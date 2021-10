BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Blue Raiders dropped their first match of the weekend series with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, dropping their C-USA record down to 5-2. Middle Tennessee's 38 errors, most on the attack, became too much to overcame in their first match against No. 20 Western Kentucky. The 25 attack errors compared to the Hilltopper's five, allowed WKU to beat MT in sets of 25-15, 25-12, and 25-20. The Blue Raiders didn't record a block for the first time this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO