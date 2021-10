CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services has allocated more money to help families afford childcare. The state reports more than 17,000 children are enrolled in the SC Voucher program, through which parents can receive assistance to pay for childcare. Parents must be working or attending school or training to quality for the voucher program. Under this program, DSS sends weekly reimbursement payments to those kids’ childcare centers, which must participate in the ABC Quality program.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO