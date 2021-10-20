Lane Johnson returns to practice with the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke to reporters after news broke that the team was trading Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals, and explained why it was the right opportunity for the organization and the tight end, and what they see from that position group moving forward. Roseman claimed...
The Philadelphia Eagles had to say a tough goodbye to tight end Zach Ertz, but they may have stolen a really good prospect from the Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles made the difficult decision with a 2-4 record after six games in 2021 to trade away team legend Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates takes a look at 5 internal candidates the Eagles could trade away before the upcoming 2021 NFL Trade Deadline on November 2nd. Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this past week. Rumors suggest Ertz might not be the last guy moved. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox and Miles Sanders could all be on the trading block as well. Eagles Now host Thomas Mott breaks down the top 5 most likely trade candidates on today’s video. THANK YOU TO ALL OUR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. Hit the red button and join the party if you haven’t already!
The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in their comeback bid against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. The Bucs won 28-22, but who knows what would have happened if the NFL's new taunting rule hadn't reared its ugly head late in the fourth quarter. This really was egregious. To...
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Burn it down. The case: It’s only been six games, but it’s already clear the Sirianni-Hurts marriage is going to be short-lived. If Hurts isn’t good enough as a passer to give the team an accurate read on Sirianni’s offense and if Sirianni’s offense isn’t tailored enough to Hurts’ skill set to allow for an accurate assessment of him as the quarterback of the future, the Eagles risk having no answers by the end of the season. Even if they could somehow sneak into the playoffs, it’s not like they’d be anything more than cannon fodder. And who are we kidding? This whole thing is about tearing things down for a rebuild that can start in earnest next offseason with three possible first-round picks and most likely four picks in the top 50. Anyone who’s not in the team’s long-term plans should be available. Goedert? Is the team really going to give him a high-priced extension when he’s never really been a No. 1 tight end? If someone’s willing to pay a premium, say a third-round pick, go for it. How about Miles Sanders? He’s barely used in the offense to begin with, and there’s no way the team is going to sign him to a second contract. Let him go, too. And if trading away some of these players makes the team worse in the short run, all the better for draft-pick purposes. Sirianni’s best attribute as a coach seems to be his ability to get the team to play hard, so there should be no concerns about the locker room checking out even in a firesale. It’s a dirty business, but one the Eagles have to be willing to play.
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has missed the last three games because of a "personal matter." Monday morning, the 31-year-old All-Pro right tackle offered more details on what he has been dealing with. Johnson tweeted, in part, that "Depression and anxiety are things I've dealt with...
For the second straight year, Oklahoma State University rodeo has lost a team member in a tragic accident. Assistant coach Lariat Larner, 24, was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night in south Stillwater. Larner, originally from Stephenville, Texas, was a passenger in a pickup truck that collided with another...
The Eagles on Monday made a flurry of roster moves, most notably trading Joe Flacco to the Jets for a conditional pick in 2022. But they also claimed quarterback Reid Sinnett from Miami and cut long snapper Rick Lovato. This means Sinnett is now the third-string quarterback behind Jalen Hurts...
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has gone on the record about his battle with anxiety and depression. In a tweet shared Monday morning, Johnson explained that his experiences with anxiety and depression are to be cited for his continued struggles both on and off the field. For...
LAS VEGAS – Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox walked into the Allegiant Stadium visitors’ press conference room Sunday night, frustrated after another loss — a 33-22 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders that dropped the Eagles to 2-5. Cox vented about how the play-calling was not aggressive enough, given how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr carved up the defense. Carr completed 91% of his passes, victimizing the Eagles mostly with short throws because the safeties were playing deep, sometimes dropping 25 yards from the line of scrimmage.
On Tuesday, one day later than normal due to traveling back from Las Vegas, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show his weekly call-in and was asked about Cox’s criticism of the defense.
Well, who saw that coming? According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded QB Joe Flacco to the New York Jets. Here is all you need to know:. According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are sending a conditional sixth rounder to the Eagles that could become a fifth-rounder depending on Flacco’s playing time. Considering that the Eagles actually signed Flacco as a free agent and paid him a strangely large sum of money, this is a very strong return.
The Eagles started last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with Jordan Mailata at right tackle and Andre Dillard at left tackle. When the Eagles’ offense walks on the field in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it appears the two linemen will be in the same positions.
Comments / 0