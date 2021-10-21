CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&S Physicists Develop One of the First Models Capturing Dynamics of Confined Cell Movement

syr.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe process of normal cell division in the human body is quite simple: start dividing in response to a signal, such as a wound, and stop when enough cells have been produced and the skin is healed. But cancerous cells ignore the stop signs. They grow and spread rapidly, proliferating even...

news.syr.edu

ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Scientists use human-derived brain cells to develop more realistic ‘disease-in-a-dish’ models of Alzheimer’s

A pair of studies published recently report the creation of new “disease-in-a-dish” models of Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. The studies were published by two groups, both supported in part by NIA, and both using human-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to create models that realistically mimic Alzheimer’s disease, providing a new avenue for studying the cellular mechanisms underlying Alzheimer’s and the development of potential treatment strategies.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Long Hauls in Space Seem to Increase Brain Damage Risk, Study Finds

As a species we haven't been exploring space for very long, and scientists are only just beginning to understand the potential health impacts. Now a new study highlights a major problem that might come from extended periods away from Earth: damage to the brain. Through an analysis of blood samples taken from five cosmonauts before and after extended stays on the International Space Station (ISS) – each spending an average of 169 days in orbit – researchers observed elevated concentrations of three biomarkers linked to brain damage after the return to Earth. Previous studies have raised some questions about space travel and...
NFL
EurekAlert

Physicists lead world's most precise measurement of neutron lifetime

An international team of physicists led by researchers at Indiana University has announced the world's most precise measurement of the neutron's lifetime. The scientific purpose of the experiment, which IU has led for over a decade, is to measure how long, on average, a free neutron lives outside the confines of atomic nuclei.
EDUCATION
ScienceAlert

'Mini-Brains' The Size of Peas Are Helping Us Study Incurable Neurological Conditions

In the last few years, neuroscientists have gotten much better at growing the beginnings of the human brain in the lab. Now, these 'mini-brains' are growing complex enough for us to study neurological disease in its earliest stages. The gray blobs, known as brain organoids, are not capable of consciousness, but they can teach us about the structure, diversity, and interactions of cells in certain parts of the developing brain. Researchers compare brain organoids to the structure of a fetus' brain after about a dozen weeks of growing. The little blobs can't think, but they can send out tendrils to a muscle...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

First Comprehensive Census of Cell Types in Brain Area Controlling Movement

The primary motor cortex is the part of the brain that enables most of our skilled movements, whether it’s walking, texting on our phones, strumming a guitar, or even spiking a volleyball. The region remains a major research focus, and that’s why NIH’s Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies® (BRAIN) Initiative – Cell Census Network (BICCN) has just unveiled two groundbreaking resources: a complete census of cell types present in the mammalian primary motor cortex, along with the first detailed atlas of the region, located along the back of the frontal lobe in humans (purple stripe above).
SCIENCE
gsu.edu

Georgia State Scientists Develop New Sensor to Capture Calcium Activity in Cells

Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development. ATLANTA—A team of researchers at Georgia State University has developed a novel approach for detecting the activity of calcium within cells. The study, led by Regents’ Professor of Chemistry Jenny Yang, demonstrates the effectiveness of a red biosensor that can directly monitor calcium at specific locations within a cell, a discovery that could aid in better understanding of the molecular basis of human diseases.
GEORGIA STATE
Nature.com

GETting at single-cell chromatin dynamics

Heterochromatin is involved in a number of important cellular processes, such as cell fate decisions and genome maintenance. Yet single-cell chromatin-profiling methods typically report only on euchromatin. Now, a study in Nature Biotechnology describes single-cell genome and epigenome by transposases sequencing (scGET-seq), which generates DNA sequence for both euchromatic (open) and heterochromatic (compacted) regions of the genome.
SCIENCE
lbl.gov

Physicists Snap First Image of an ‘Electron Ice’

More than 90 years ago, physicist Eugene Wigner predicted that at low densities and cold temperatures, electrons that usually zip through materials would freeze into place, forming an electron ice, or what has been dubbed a Wigner crystal. While physicists have obtained indirect evidence that Wigner crystals exist, no one...
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

Discovery Points to a Crucial Role Red Blood Cells Play in Our Immune Systems

The job description for a red blood cell isn't considered to be overly complicated. Pick up oxygen, drop off oxygen. Wash, rinse, repeat. But when it comes to protecting the body against infection, it's their white cell sisters that we've been giving all the credit to. However, a new study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the US has confirmed red blood cells also play a critical role in inflammation, one that could make a life-or-death difference. As far back as the middle of last century scientists had their suspicions that red cells played some kind of role in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Two-level modeling approach to identify the regulatory dynamics capturing drug response heterogeneity in single-cells

Single-cell multimodal technologies reveal the scales of cellular heterogeneity impairing cancer treatment, yet cell response dynamics remain largely underused to decipher the mechanisms of drug resistance they take part in. As the phenotypic heterogeneity of a clonal cell population informs on the capacity of each single-cell to recapitulate the whole range of observed behaviors, we developed a modeling approach utilizing single-cell response data to identify regulatory reactions driving population heterogeneity in drug response. Dynamic data of hundreds of HeLa cells treated with TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL) were used to characterize the fate-determining kinetic parameters of an apoptosis receptor reaction model. Selected reactions sets were augmented to incorporate a mechanism that leads to the separation of the opposing response phenotypes. Using a positive feedback loop motif to identify the reaction set, we show that caspase-8 is able to encapsulate high levels of heterogeneity by introducing a response delay and amplifying the initial differences arising from natural protein expression variability. Our approach enables the identification of fate-determining reactions that drive the population response heterogeneity, providing regulatory targets to curb the cell dynamics of drug resistance.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

These Could Be The Most Detailed Close-Up Images of Living Bacteria Taken to Date

There's always more to explore and understand. It holds true if you zoom out to the far reaches of the Universe, or if you zoom in on tiny organisms. In science, the more questions you answer, the more you discover that needs to be asked.   And so, researchers have taken their high-powered microscopes to the protective 'skin' of bacteria, peering down into the depths of how this membrane is organized, revealing more detail than ever before.   Gram-negative bacteria like Escherichia coli have outer membranes to hold their innards in place, and protect them from the hustle and bustle of bacterial life. These membranes...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Here's Why Physicists Take the Parallel Worlds Theory Seriously

One thing is for sure: the universe we live in is enormous, with hundreds of billions of galaxies twirling through space in motion. It's simply dizzying to think about the magnitude. This is one of the reasons why the concept of a parallel universe has gained traction, with science fiction, in particular, having a soft place for the idea that we could be living one of an unlimited number of lives. We've seen this concept so many times, from Rick and Morty to Star Trek, that it doesn't feel like a far-fetched possibility for many at this point. Multiverses and parallel worlds are discussed in major scientific concepts such as the Big Bang, string theory, and quantum physics, with scientific theory addressing the case for universes beyond, parallel to, or remote from but mirroring our own.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.

