ASX200 Elliott wave analysis, commodities and AU stocks [video]

FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast. Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC. ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish Impulse pattern Wave (5). ASX200 Elliott Wave iii) of 3 of (5). Trading Levels:...

FXStreet.com

Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading: SPX and S&P 500 Index [Video]

SP500 (SPX) NASDAQ (NDX) 100 Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Principle & Day Trading. S&P500 Technical Analysis: Bullish trend with the Intermediate Elliott Wave (5). Russell 2000 Elliott Wave 1 of (5). S&P 500 Elliott Wave iii) of 3 of (5). NASDAQ Elliott Wave 3 of (5). SP500...
FXStreet.com

Grega Horvat on wave structures for current view on US Dollar [Video]

In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert welcomes Grega Horvat, Founder of EW-Forecast.com & Wavetraders.com to discuss Wave Structures for the current view on the US Dollar. He covers NZDUSD, USDMEX, DXY, and USDJPY His bias is for a sharply lower Dollar. Grega is based in Slovenia and has been...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Coach asks Mike V. about commodity-related stocks and the New Fangs [Video]

In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert and Master Trader Mike Venezia join forces to give you the best insights, tips, and actionable knowledge so you can boost your trading game. Coach Dale acknowledges Michael's call at the High in Natural Gas. Dale's experience tells him that it looks like...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave view: Gold should rally further short term [Video]

MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: Bitcoin may slowdown before hitting 60K level

BTCUSD is still following USD Index since January 2021, but DXY can be still nearing some strong resistance, so be careful in the upcoming weeks. However, shorter-term there's still room for slightly higher levels to complete five-wave cycles. We can see some intraday recovery in the Crypto market, but so far still in three legs only for now, so be aware of flats or complex corrections.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US spot gold Elliott wave [Video]

US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing. Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading. Technical Analysis Next resistance Group2 1765|1772|1800. Elliott Wave iii) of C of (D) of 4). Gold Trading Strategy:Currently long into Wave i). TradingLevels: Resistance First support Sub-Level 2 1780|1772|1765 Second support The...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

ASX 200 (^AXJO): Technical analysis Elliott wave forecast and trading [Video]

ASX 200 (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading https://tradinglounge.com. S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast. Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC. ASX 200 Index Overview: Bullish corrective pattern Wave (4). ASX200 Elliott...
FXStreet.com

S&P 500: Longs need stops below 4530

Emini S&P December beat the all-important all-time high at 4545/50 for a buy signal triggering further slow gains this week. Nasdaq December bounced from just 3 ticks above first support at 15300/280 & made a high for the day exactly at the next target of 15470/490 at the end of the week. This level was beaten yesterday as we target the very important all-time high at 15650/700.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Facebook (FB Stock) earnings and Tesla $4.2bln deal with Hertz [Video]

- Tesla up 12.7% yesterday after a new deal with Hertz (00:00). - A comparison of Facebook vs Tesla share price (2:08). - Review of Facebook's latest earnings (3:07). - How mega-cap is performing YTD ahead of $MSFT $GOOGL earnings (6:34). - China and US have candid talks on issues...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu to flip Dogecoin as analysts see SHIB price rising to $0.01

The trade volume of Shiba Inu tokens in the wrapped Ethereum market explodes, crossing $230 million overnight. The return rate of the SHIB-ETH pool exceeded 120% to hit a new high on October 24. With SHIB’s Doggy DAO launches, BONE holders will make proposals and vote for the ecosystem. Analysts...
FXStreet.com

Indices and GBP climb higher [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting. Dax climbs higher after the false breakout and the inverse head and shoulders pattern. SP500 is very close to breaking the upper line of the wedge pattern, which would effectively end the bearish...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Tech earnings power stocks higher (Be careful)

Markets march higher…. TECH is in focus. Saudi’s kick off the Future Investment Initiative – the message – expect oil to go higher….as production falls…. hysterical because the world is awash in oil. The VIX continues to fade and that is a warning sign. ICE Partners with MA and crypto’s...
FXStreet.com

Cardano buy-side volume rises as momentum builds for ADA to breakout

Cardano price has been stuck in a sideways bandwidth since the end of September. The RSI shows that buy-side volume is picking up as the index crosses 50 to the upside. With all the favorable external tailwinds, expect a breakout trade to happen with bulls targeting $2.74 in the first phase.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Yen ends the correction [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting. Indices extend gains and the party on the stock market goes on. EURUSD is bouncing off the 38,2% Fibonacci and is coming to the downtrend. GBPUSD, on the other hand, is in positive...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Riding the bullish revival

S&P 500 brief pause is over – nodding to the upswing, credit markets have turned to risk- on, and VIX is going precisely nowhere, just hanging around the 15 levels. Such volatility values are conducive to the stock market upswing continuation and given no real change to the anticipated Fed taper move or the infrastructure bill birthing drama, prior market trends remain in motion.
FXStreet.com

XLM price eyes 55% breakout if Stellar bulls can flip one crucial barrier

XLM price shows that it is approaching a massive supply zone, ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. A decisive daily close above $0.43 will confirm the start of a new uptrend to $0.60. A breakdown of the $0.36 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis. XLM price has been stuck trading...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview [Video]

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter. Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell...

