Mom is moving out & house up f...

A majority of residents in the San Francisco Bay Area want to get out of there, a new study says.According to a survey from Joint Venture Silicon Valley, 56 per cent of the 1,600 people polled in five Bay Area counties say they plan to move out of the region “in the next few years”.The reason, according to the think tank’s leader, is simple.“It’s housing, stupid,” Russell Hancock, president of Joint Venture Silicon Valley, told the San Francisco Chronicle.According to the study, 77 per cent of those who said they wanted to move cited “high housing costs” as their reason....

HOMELESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO