Sullivan, IL

Edward Jones Adds Financial Advisor

 7 days ago

Edward Jones Financial Advisor George Levi recently announced...

thecantonherald.com

Left, Canton Edward Jones

Left, Canton Edward Jones Financial Advisor R. C. Anderson, right,received the Legacy Award from Edward Jones Financial Advisor, General Partner, and Regional Leader Leon Anderson Oct. 19. The Legacy Award is given to Edward Jones financial advisors who are retiring and have reached at least 20 years of service. Anderson ...
CANTON, TX
AOL Corp

Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way millions of Americans plan for retirement, according to Penny Pennington, Edward Jones managing partner. "A third of those say that they are going to be working longer. But another third say they're going to be working a shorter amount of time," said Pennington during Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit: The Path Forward.
PERSONAL FINANCE
advisorhub.com

Thoughts and Reflections on the Purpose and Value of Financial Advisors

Advisors need to stay very close to their clients, as there is fiery and relentless competition lurking out there from Robo advisors. Although the competition I refer to has different business models than us, they are nonetheless very astute at chipping away at client assets. Make no mistake, our competition...
PERSONAL FINANCE
whopam.com

Bivins receives Edward Jones Spirit of Caring Award

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Holly Bivins has received the Spirit of Caring Award, one of only 301 financial advisors to do so. According to a news release, Bivins recently received the firm’s exclusive Spirit of Caring Award, which is designed to recognize those financial advisors who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back. Officials say she has demonstrated unyielding dedication to giving back to her clients, community, other advisors, branch teams and the regional network.
ECONOMY
hermoney.com

HerMoney Podcast Bonus Mailbag #32: Financial Advisor 101

We answer all your questions about how to find an advisor, minimums required to work with an advisor, how to break up with an advisor, and so much more. Lately, we’ve heard from so many of you who have had questions about financial advisors— finding an advisor, what to ask an advisor, how to break up with an advisor if they just aren’t the right fit, and so much more. We wanted to put out this special Mailbag episode to tackle them all, and we couldn’t think of a better person to help us do just that than Pam Krueger, Founder and CEO of Wealthramp, and SEC-registered referral service that connects consumers with vetted and qualified fee-only financial advisors. (If you’ve spent time at HerMoney.com, chances are you’ve seen the option to be matched with a Wealthramp advisor!)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Financial-Planning.com

OSJ adds 80 advisors in the wake of LPL’s Waddell & Reed deal

When LPL Financial acquired Waddell & Reed’s wealth manager earlier this year, the deal not only pushed the company over the $1 trillion mark in assets under management. It also brought in 100 financial advisors and employees for one of its largest offices of supervisory jurisdiction. After the $300-million acquisition...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

How To Set Up An Estate Plan

Thinking about estate plans usually evokes an image of a wealthy family summoning their family lawyer to make sure their summer homes pass through to the children while evading taxes. Modern estate...
ECONOMY
kq2.com

Short Term Investments | Edward Jones

Oregon Will Pay $271/month off Your Mortgage if You Have No Missed Payments. $18/month Gets Seniors Under 75 of Age $250,000 Worth of Life Insurance. Sensational Revelation from Jackie Kennedy's Shoes Will Make Your Head Spin. Maternity Week. 23+ Hottest Gadgets Every Women Should Own Right Now! (Before They Sell...
OREGON, MO
