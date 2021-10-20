Edward Jones Adds Financial Advisor

We answer all your questions about how to find an advisor, minimums required to work with an advisor, how to break up with an advisor, and so much more. Lately, we’ve heard from so many of you who have had questions about financial advisors— finding an advisor, what to ask an advisor, how to break up with an advisor if they just aren’t the right fit, and so much more. We wanted to put out this special Mailbag episode to tackle them all, and we couldn’t think of a better person to help us do just that than Pam Krueger, Founder and CEO of Wealthramp, and SEC-registered referral service that connects consumers with vetted and qualified fee-only financial advisors. (If you’ve spent time at HerMoney.com, chances are you’ve seen the option to be matched with a Wealthramp advisor!)

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO