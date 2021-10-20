Emily Blunt In Talks To Join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Director Denis Villeneuve had been obsessed with Dune since he was a teenager, he said in a conversation with Christopher Nolan for the Directors Guild of America podcast. And Villeneuve was finally able to realize (at least half of) his dream of adapting the book for the big screen this year, with the release of Dune: Part One. The filmmaker also spoke about why he didn’t shoot his planned sequel back-to-back with the first film, and the Star Wars-shaped elephant in the room that he forbade his crew from acknowledging.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO