Emily Blunt In Talks To Join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt To Star in Upcoming Christopher Nolan Film. Emily Blunt has joined Cillian Murphy to headline director Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film from Universal Pictures titled Oppenheimer. Emily Blunt can do no wrong. Even when she stars in a merely okay picture such as Jungle Cruise, people line up to...
Obviously, when you think of two of the biggest proponents of the theatrical experience, names like Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan come to mind. And in a new interview as part of the Reelblend podcast, Villeneuve is quick to point out just how great Nolan is at the craft and why his films are a must-see on the big screen.
It’s always a rare treat to hear directors gush over another filmmaker’s work – and Christopher Nolan’s thoughts on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune are no exception. Speaking alongside Villeneuve on The Director’s Cut podcast (H/T IndieWire), Nolan called the sci-fi epic "one of the most seamless marriages of live action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen." Nolan added: "It’s very, very compelling at every turn."
Director Denis Villeneuve had been obsessed with Dune since he was a teenager, he said in a conversation with Christopher Nolan for the Directors Guild of America podcast. And Villeneuve was finally able to realize (at least half of) his dream of adapting the book for the big screen this year, with the release of Dune: Part One. The filmmaker also spoke about why he didn’t shoot his planned sequel back-to-back with the first film, and the Star Wars-shaped elephant in the room that he forbade his crew from acknowledging.
Christopher Nolan has lavished praise on 'Dune'. The 51-year-old filmmaker discussed the making of the new sci-fi blockbuster with director Denis Villeneuve and revealed that he is impressed with the adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel. Speaking on the 'Directors Cut Podcast', Christopher said: "It's one of the most seamless marriages...
Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve shared a conversation over the weekend for the 'Directors Cut Podcast' following a screening of Villeneuve's Dune. Nolan, a kindred spirit when it comes to outsider art backed by the big budget studios, had nothing but praise for the director and his monumental undertaking. It was an exchange between two filmmakers who share similar struggles to create their singular vision under the big tent poles.
The best part of interviewing famous directors is when they prove themselves to be huge fans of OTHER famous directors. Quentin Tarantino will rave about an Italian master that he adores, or Martin Scorsese will explain what makes Steven Spielberg so special. And then there’s the reaction that Dune and Arrival filmmaker Denis Villeneuve gave to CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast when we asked him about Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.
Finally, a Nolan film in the correct chronological order. Right after coming out with a film with a moral basis hinged on truth and lies, Nolan’s Insomnia is a piece that will look to connect with audiences on the exact same level. Insomnia was released to general audiences on May...
Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune has proved to be a big hit with fans and audiences. Now creative talents such as director Christopher Nolan and writer Stephen King have shared their thoughts on the movie. While speaking with Villeneuve on The Director’s Cut podcast, Nolan said that...
Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
Hating on the hair! Angelina Jolie looks drop dead gorgeous on every single red carpet. But for the Eternals premiere at the Rome Film Festival, the 46-year-old actress had a bit of beauty slip up — and Stassi Schroeder wasted no time bringing it to attention. “Before I say goodnight,...
Ron Howard and his brother Clint have been doing a lot of interviews to promote their new memoir. In the book, they talk about growing up in Hollywood with famous parents and working as child actors themselves. Now, even Ron’s daughter Bryce Dallas Howard is a famous actress. Even though...
As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
(JTA) — More than 200 celebrities, including actors Mila Kunis, Billy Porter, Neil Patrick Harris and Helen Mirren, signed an open letter opposing efforts to boycott an LGBTQ film festival in Tel Aviv. The letter published Wednesday is a response to calls from activists with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions...
Unfortunately, more often than not, when people come into money or make it big, you always hear stories about how their ego gets the best of them or they forget where they came from and completely change into "diva mode." Celebrities with good personalities. Not everyone travels down that path,...
While speaking about his recent Emmy-winning role on HBO’s Barry, former Happy Days actor Henry Winkler shared that another Hollywood icon almost beat him out for the job. HBO released Barry back in March 2018 to critical acclaim. So far, only two seasons of the dark comedy-crime series have aired. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed Season 3 of the show. But fans are eagerly awaiting its return, which will likely come out sometime next year. In fact, recent reports confirmed that the cast and crew have one more month of filming and the new season will be complete.
Jim Caviezel was unhinged while hanging with QAnon supports at an event called For God & Country: Patriot Double Down in Las Vegas over the weeked. During the convention, the actor recited iconic lines from Mel Gibson's character in the movie Braveheart during a speech. Article continues below advertisement. During...
Comments / 0