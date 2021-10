WACO, Texas – When BYU/Baylor square off on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium, former Bears legend Robert Griffin III will be on the call. RGIII was the Heisman Trophy winner in 2011 during his senior year at Baylor if you need a refresher. He’s viewed by many as the greatest QB in the history of the Baylor program. If you don’t remember his accomplishments on the gridiron, you might remember he was the cover athlete for one of the last NCAA Football video games back in 2012.

