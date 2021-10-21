Saturday virtual event not to miss, poetry and prose at the Kansas Authors Club meeting

BOOK CLUB MEETS AT LIBRARY -- Members present at the Thursday, Oct. 7th meeting are left to right, Victoria Dennis and her brand new prospective book club member, Vanna Wright, Selena Ramirez, Lelani Harris, and (not pictured) Ann Reagan, discuss upcoming October club activities. Members received a Halloween themed book list and Bingo Game which featured the book titles. The club members would take their chances on the book they would read for future discussion. Club T-shirts were distributed to those who had not yet picked up their shirts. For more information contact Selena Ramirez at the Lamb County Library.

LAMB COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO