CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Forehand: What the country needs

By Pernie Forehand
Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 14, George Will reviewed Allen C. Guelzo’s biography of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Applauding Guelzo’s “scrupulously measured assessment” and “cool eye,” Will objectively discusses Lee’s crimes — treason and ordering slave-whippings that savagely lacerated, maimed, and even killed. In that edition, John Long argues that recent contentious...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Argus Press

ROBERTS: What’s really ‘killing the country’

Iowa is represented in the U.S. House by three Republicans and one Democrat. After last year’s census, an independent advisory commission drew a new map that reaffirmed the current balance, but made one of the Republican districts slightly more competitive. This entirely reasonable adjustment was rejected by the state senate...
U.S. POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Our country needs a unifying figure

I voted for Trump last year because I basically approved of the majority of his positions even though I could not stand his personality. Certain words come to mind in describing him that are not in my normal vocabulary. I’ll leave it up to your imagination. It’s amazing that he hasn’t dislocated his shoulders patting himself on the back.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Seattle Times

Cheney’s consultants are given an ultimatum: Drop her, or be dropped

WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Bernie Sanders
nickiswift.com

Who Are Colin Powell's Children?

Tributes for Gen. Colin Powell dominated the news after his death on October 18. Powell's family announced his death via Facebook: "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died of complications due to COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Powell was married to his wife Alma for almost 60 years. The couple shared three children, Michael, Linda, and Annemarie, per The Sun.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden-backed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe walks out of TV interview and tells reporter he should have 'asked better questions' after being grilled on vaccine mandates, critical race theory and crime

Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat running for Virginia governor, has stormed out of an interview with a local news channel, telling the reporter he should have asked 'better questions.'. ABC affiliate WJLA-TV published in-depth interviews with McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, but noted that McAuliffe cut the 20...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

How Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Basically Bought’ Her House Seat

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making MAGA waves again this week after she discussed a “national divorce” on Steve Bannon's podcast as if we are living during the 1860s again. However, her anti-committee, anti-mask, anti-trans, and now anti-United States stance doesn’t come with a guaranteed seat in Congress. In this...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Black People#Republican#French#Nazism#British
Slate

I Was Wrong About Joe Manchin

Back in winter 2021, the media-industrial complex evaluating conservative Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was devoted to predicting the role he would play in the Biden administration. It was still a time when we weren’t sure what the most conservative Democrat in the caucus—the last major Dem standing in his deep-red state, one who’d voted with Republicans about 50 percent of the time during the Trump years—would do now that his party was in power. Longtime D.C. watchers, West Virginia experts, climate scientists, and Beltway journalists put forth theory after theory after theory. Some thought he’d be Democrat in name only and insisted he would halt the leftward progression of the party. Others predicted that he could maybe be good for the Dems, depending, or was perhaps even a political magician. I myself penned a profile of the senator whose headline—“Joe Manchin Is Not a Fossil”—could also be understood as its thesis statement. Manchin was indeed a conservative with staunch fossil fuel industry ties, I argued, but he wasn’t stuck. This was particularly true when it came to climate change, I thought, because he kept the welfare of West Virginians in mind, as demonstrated by his frequent town halls and engagement with his constituents. They are, after all, uniquely vulnerable to climate effects.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary   The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of […] The post 2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
WashingtonExaminer

Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy